How to Watch Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show: free live stream, TV channel, time, betting odds
Kendrick Lamar will be the special guest set to perform during the Super Bowl 59 halftime show at the Ceasars Superdome on Sunday, February 9th.
Kendrick Lamar's reign as the biggest rapper and maybe the most popular artist in the world right now continues. Fresh off winning four Grammys, including Song of the Year, he will take the biggest stage of the year during the halftime of Super Bowl LIX. His run started earlier this year when he and Drake got into a rap beef that resulted in Not Like Us topping the music charts, and he has parlayed the success of the song into a number-one album, GNX.
Lamar has been in the game for a long time and was already regarded as maybe the best rapper to ever live, and his recent success has only further cemented his case as one of the top MCs of all time. The Los Angeles native knows how to put on a show and is even better live than on a record.
This is one of the most highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime shows, and you do not want to miss any of the performances. Make sure to tune in.
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Date: Sunday, February 9th
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (Game Starts) Around 8-8:30 p.m. ET (Halftime Show)
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes/Telemundo
- Live Stream: fuboTV
