How to watch Kansas vs Houston, live stream, time, channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Houston Cougars in a Big 12 showdown this Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas is coming off a tough 35-31 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils in their latest outing, where they fell short in a back-and-forth contest. The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back and earn their second win of the season.
Houston, on the other hand, enters the matchup with some momentum after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 30-19 in their last game. The Cougars will look to keep that momentum going as they aim to climb the Big 12 standings.
Kansas vs. Houston
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (Watch on ESPN+)
