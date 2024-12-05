How to Watch Kansas vs Creighton: Live Stream NCAA Basketball, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Jayhawks head to Omaha looking to silence the raucous CHI Health Center crowd in what promises to be one of the most electric atmospheres of the early college basketball season.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Creighton:
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
- Channel: FS1
- Stream: Fubo (Watch Live)
Kansas arrives with an impressive 7-0 record, with notable wins over Duke and North Carolina. The Jayhawks have dominated opponents by nearly 17 points per game with their efficient offense and stifling defense. Hunter Dickinson has been phenomenal, averaging 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds, while Zeke Mayo has chipped in with 11.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.
Creighton enters this matchup at 5-3, struggling to showcase their trademark three-point shooting prowess by connecting on just 31.4% of their attempts from beyond the arc. The Bluejays' balanced attack features four players averaging double figures, led by Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
