How to Watch JuJu Watkins and USC vs UCLA: Live Stream NCAA Women's College Basketball, TV Channel, Odds
USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
The USC Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, March 1st, at Pauley Pavilion in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
JuJu Watkins is one of the most exciting women's basketball prospects of all-time, and will look to hand the Bruins their second loss of the season after taking them down earlier in the season. The first time these two teams met, UCLA was undefeated and ranked number one in the country, but the Trojans beat them behind a 38-point, 8-block performance from Watkins. As a sophomore, Watkins is averaging over 24 points per game.
Lauren Betts will look to have a better game shooting from the field this time around after going 5-13 with 18 points in their first game against USC. She has scored at least 22 points in each of the UCLA's three games since the 71-60 loss. The Bruins are still the nation's second-ranked team and are dead set on proving the first loss to their rival was a fluke.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USC: +155
UCLA: -220
Spread: UCLA -4.5
O/U: 140.5