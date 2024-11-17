How to watch Jaguars vs Lions, free live stream, TV channel
The Detroit Lions will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on Sunday at 1 pm ET.
The Detroit Lions are coming off one of the most implausible wins of the year after beating the Houston Texans on the road with a 52-yard game-winning field goal as the clock ran out. QB Jared Goff threw 5 INTs, but the Lions' defense was able to keep the Texans' offense under wraps long enough for the Lions to make a 16-point comeback. They are heavily favored in this matchup at home this week.
WATCH: Jaguars vs Lions Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Jacksonville Jaguars were forced to start backup QB Mac Jones last week as starter QB Trevor Lawerence is dealing with a shoulder injury. Jones only threw for 111 yards and had 2 INTs with no touchdowns. He did end up rushing for a touchdown, but that was the Jags' only score of the game, and they ended up losing 7-12 to the Minnesota Vikings. The Jags will need to find a long-term solution if Lawrence ends up being out for the remainder of the season.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions (-13)
O/U: 47
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.