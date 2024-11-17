The Big Lead

How to watch Jaguars vs Lions, free live stream, TV channel

Catch the Jaguars and Lions in Week 11 action of the NFL on Sunday.

By Maceo Gifford

NFL Week 11: Jaguars vs Lions
NFL Week 11: Jaguars vs Lions / Coley Cleary
facebooktwitter

The Detroit Lions will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on Sunday at 1 pm ET.

The Detroit Lions are coming off one of the most implausible wins of the year after beating the Houston Texans on the road with a 52-yard game-winning field goal as the clock ran out. QB Jared Goff threw 5 INTs, but the Lions' defense was able to keep the Texans' offense under wraps long enough for the Lions to make a 16-point comeback. They are heavily favored in this matchup at home this week.

WATCH: Jaguars vs Lions Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Jacksonville Jaguars were forced to start backup QB Mac Jones last week as starter QB Trevor Lawerence is dealing with a shoulder injury. Jones only threw for 111 yards and had 2 INTs with no touchdowns. He did end up rushing for a touchdown, but that was the Jags' only score of the game, and they ended up losing 7-12 to the Minnesota Vikings. The Jags will need to find a long-term solution if Lawrence ends up being out for the remainder of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions (-13)

O/U: 47

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.