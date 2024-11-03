How to watch Jaguars vs Eagles for free, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to keep it rolling when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, and this matchup can be streamed for free on fuboTV.
The Jaguars are coming off a 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, a game where they exceeded expectations. After a 0-4 start, Jacksonville has picked up steam, going 2-2 in its last four games. Led by QB Trevor Lawrence, who’s found the end zone 12 times this season, the Jags’ offense has been heating up, with 27 or more points in three of their last four games.
On the other side, the Eagles are flying high after a 37-17 road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. That win marked Philadelphia’s third consecutive victory, QB Jalen Hurts has been unstoppable, tallying 15 total touchdowns through seven games, and leading the Eagles’ explosive offense to double-digit wins in the last two games.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)
O/U: 46
