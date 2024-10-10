How to watch Italy vs Belgium: Nations League, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Italy will look to continue their strong run atop League A Group 2 when they host Belgium in Rome on Thursday in an exciting UEFA Nations League matchup.
WATCH: UEFA Nations League Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Azzurri have been in impressive form, securing maximum points in their opening matches of the Nations League campaign. Their commanding performances last month have put them in a prime position to finish at the top of Group 2, and a win over Belgium would only strengthen their hold.
Meanwhile, Belgium has struggled to find consistency, and their disappointing defeat to France in September drew sharp criticism from within the team. Captain Kevin De Bruyne didn’t hold back after the match, expressing frustration with the team’s performance.
WATCH: Italy vs. Belgium Live | Stream free on Fubo
Tune into all the action on Thursday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the Nations League:
Italy vs. Belgium
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Starting Lineups
Italy possible starting lineup:
Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Bellanova, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Dimarco; Pellegrini; Retegui
Belgium possible starting lineup:
Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Mangala, Tielemans; Lukebakio, Trossard, Doku; Openda
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.