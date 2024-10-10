The Big Lead

How to watch Italy vs Belgium: Nations League, free live stream, time and channel

Catch all the Nations League action on Thursday when Italy faces Belgium.

By Kilty Cleary

Italy will look to continue their strong run atop League A Group 2 when they host Belgium in Rome on Thursday in an exciting UEFA Nations League matchup.

The Azzurri have been in impressive form, securing maximum points in their opening matches of the Nations League campaign. Their commanding performances last month have put them in a prime position to finish at the top of Group 2, and a win over Belgium would only strengthen their hold.

Meanwhile, Belgium has struggled to find consistency, and their disappointing defeat to France in September drew sharp criticism from within the team. Captain Kevin De Bruyne didn’t hold back after the match, expressing frustration with the team’s performance.

Tune into all the action on Thursday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the Nations League:

Italy vs. Belgium

  • Date: Thursday, October 10
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fubo Sports
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Starting Lineups

Italy possible starting lineup:
Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Bellanova, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Dimarco; Pellegrini; Retegui

Belgium possible starting lineup:
Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Mangala, Tielemans; Lukebakio, Trossard, Doku; Openda

