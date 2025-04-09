How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs Los Angeles FC: Live Stream CONCACAF Liga de Campeones, TV Channel, Messi Active
Inter Miami CF vs Los Angeles FC
- Date: Wednesday, April 9th
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: FuboTV (WATCH)
WATCH: Inter Miami CF vs Los Angeles FC Live | Stream on FuboTV
Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC in the second leg of this CONCACAF Liga de Campeones quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday, April 9th, at Chase Stadium.
Lionel Messi is expected to play for Inter Miami as they look to overcome their 1-0 loss in the first leg of this matchup. Messi failed to score the last time these two clubs played, but he has netted a goal in four out of his last five games.
Nathan Ordaz was the first leg's hero, scoring the match's only goal in the 57th minute. LAFC played impressive defense, keeping one of the greatest soccer players of all time in check, and they will have to try and repeat the performance once again.
This is a fantastic CONCACAF Liga de Campeones matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Potential Starting Lineups
Inter Miami:
Ustari; Alba, Allen, Falcon, Lujan; Segovia, Busquets, Bright, Picault; Suarez, Messi
Los Angeles FC:
Lloris; Hollingshead, Segura, Long, Palencia; Tillman, Jesus, Delgado; Under, Giroud, Bouanga
WATCH: Inter Miami CF vs Los Angeles FC Live | Stream on FuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Inter Miami CF: -130
Los Angeles FC: +310
Draw: +300
O/U: 2.5 (O -160) (U +120)