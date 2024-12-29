How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Indianapolis Colts will face the New York Giants in week 17 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 29th.
The Colts still have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, but it feels very unlikely. It feels like they have all the pieces to be a playoff team, but at the same time, Anthony Richardson is not quite there yet. He has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes, but he is also one of the best runners with the football in the entire league.
The front office in New York likely has its eyes set on next season, and the 2025 NFL Draft, but the players and coaches still want to win this game. Malik Nabers is a star in the making, and Tyrone Tracy could be one as well, but they will not be able to turn into the best version of themselves until the Giants upgrade to the quarterback position.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Colts (-380) vs Giants (+290)
Spread: IND -7
O/U: 40.5