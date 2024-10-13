How to watch Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans time, TV channel, live stream
The Tennessee Titans will take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South divisional matchup that will take place on Sunday at 1pm EST.
The Indianapolis Colts currently sit in 2nd place in the AFC South with a 2-3 record. After starting the season 0-2, the Colts won two straight games and had a close 3-point loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 5. If QB Anthony Richardson is available, the Colts have a good chance to make a divisional statement.
Before their bye week last week, the Tennessee Titans had their first win of the season in week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. They currently sit at 3rd place in the AFC South with a 1-4 record. Something will need to change on either the offensive or defensive side of the ball if the Titans are going to make any difference in the division.
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, October 13th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-2.5)
O/U: 43