How to watch Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans time, TV channel, live stream

By Maceo Gifford

In this AFC South matchup, the Indianapolis Colts will travel south to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Indianapolis Colts actually are looking like a solid team after winning 3 of their last 4 games. QB Anthony Richardson came back from injury last week and managed to get the win, even with a mediocre performance. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts after Joe Flacco lead a solid offense for multiple weeks.

The Houston Texans are coming off a close 2-point loss to the Green Bay Packers. After being out for nearly a month, RB Joe Mixon had another great performance with 115 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. The offense looks solid, and will be even better when star WR Nico Collins comes back from injury later in the season.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

  • Date: Sunday, October 27
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS 
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-5)

O/U: 45.5