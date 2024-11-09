The Big Lead

How to watch Indiana vs Michigan, Live Stream TV Channel, Time

Catch all the college football action between Indiana and Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

CFB Week 11: Michigan vs Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines (5-4) are set for a tough matchup against the undefeated No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (9-0) this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live free on fuboTV.

Michigan is in a bit of a slump, dropping three of their last four games, including a 38-17 loss to the powerhouse Oregon Ducks. Meanwhile, Indiana is coming off another impressive victory, a 47-10 win over Michigan State to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Indiana vs Michigan

  • Date: Saturday, November 9
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Indiana (-14.5) vs Michigan

O/U: 48.5

