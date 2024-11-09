How to watch Indiana vs Michigan, Live Stream TV Channel, Time
Catch all the college football action between Indiana and Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
By Kilty Cleary
The Michigan Wolverines (5-4) are set for a tough matchup against the undefeated No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (9-0) this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live free on fuboTV.
Michigan is in a bit of a slump, dropping three of their last four games, including a 38-17 loss to the powerhouse Oregon Ducks. Meanwhile, Indiana is coming off another impressive victory, a 47-10 win over Michigan State to extend their winning streak to nine games.
Indiana vs Michigan
- Date: Saturday, November 9
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indiana (-14.5) vs Michigan
O/U: 48.5
