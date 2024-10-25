How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks, free live stream, TV channel info
By Kilty Cleary
The Indiana Pacers head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday.
The Pacers are coming off a 115-109 win over the Pistons to pick up their first win of the season. Despite a rough night from beyond the arc (29% on 3-pointers), the Pacers got a big lift off the bench from T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin, who combined for 33 points.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will look to bounce back after a 132-109 to the Celtics as they look to play in front of their home crowd. They will need to get going early since last game they just couldn't keep up with the NBA champions.
Can the Pacers start strong and build off their Detroit win, or will the Knicks get redemption? Tune in and find out tonight.
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- Date: Friday, October 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks (-4.5)
O/U: 227.5
