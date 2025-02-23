How to Watch India vs Pakistan: Live Stream Cricket ICC Champions Trophy, TV Channel, Free Trial
India vs Pakistan
- Date: Sunday, February 23rd
- Time: 4 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: Willow TV
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Live | Stream free on Fubo
India will face Pakistan on Sunday, February 23rd, in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament at Dubai International Stadium.
These two rivals will face off in one of the most anticipated cricket matchups of the year. India is the new powerhouse facing Pakistan, which has not been as good in recent years but used to dominate the sport. The level of play should be at an all-time high, and they do not meet often, creating even more drama for this matchup.
Rohit Sharma, the captain for India, is one of the top wicketkeeper-batters in the world and will look to power India to a win. Shubman Gill, despite being one of the younger players on the team, gets the honor of vice-captain. Mohammad Rizwan serves as captain for Pakistan.
This is a cricket matchup between two of the top teams in the world, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pakistan: +225
India: -300