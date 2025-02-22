How to Watch Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs: Live Stream NHL Hockey, TV Channel, Odds
Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in this NHL matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, February 22nd.
The Hurricanes are second in the Metropolitan with 70 points but have quite a bit of ground to make up on Washinton in first place. They will look to maintain their spot in the standings and build some momentum post-break as they work toward the postseason. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 55 points on the season.
Toronto is also in second in their division, but they are only three points behind Florida in the Atlantic. A solid run down the stretch would give them a decent chance to move into the top spot, but they need to hit the ground running after the time off. Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Auston Matthews give the Maple Leafs four players who have all reached the 45-point mark already this year.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Hurricanes (-125) vs Maple Leafs (+105)
Spread: CAR (-1.5, +190) TOR (+1.5, -265)
O/U: 5.5 (O -125) (U +105)