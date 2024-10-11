How to watch Hungary vs Netherlands, live stream, time and channel
The Netherlands will head to Budapest for a UEFA Nations League clash in against Hungary on Friday.
The Netherlands are sitting comfortably in second place in the group, they are coming off two high-scoring action-packed games in September. Led by their dynamic attack, they have proven they can score goals, but they’ll also be looking to shore up defensively to avoid any surprises in Budapest. A win here would keep them in strong contention for advancing in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Hungary find themselves at the bottom of the group, having taken just one point from their first two games. Despite a winless start to their Nations League campaign, they’ll be hoping that playing at home in Budapest can inspire them to pull off a surprise result against a strong Dutch side.
Tune into all the action on Friday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the Nations League.
Hungary vs Netherlands
- Date: Friday, October 11
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
Starting Lineups
Hungary possible starting lineup:
Dibusz; Botka, Dardai, Orban; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga
Netherlands possible starting lineup:
Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Hato; Gravenberch, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee
