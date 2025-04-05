How to Watch Houston vs Duke: Live Stream NCAA tournament Final Four, TV Channel, Odds
Final Four: Houston Cougars vs Duke Blue Devils
- Date: Saturday, April 5th
- Time: 8:49 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
As March Madness starts to come to a close, the Houston Cougars will face the Duke Blue Devils in this NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup on Saturday, April 5th, at the Alamodome.
Houston just dominated a really good Tennessee team in the Elite Eight and appears ready for the challenge of taking on the mighty Duke Blue Devils. The Cougars have quietly been one of the hottest teams in college basketball, beating Purdue, Gonzaga, and Arizona over their last five games in addition to the Volunteers. L.J. Cryer needs to come up big in this one to give his team a chance to pull off the upset. Cryer scored 17 points in Houston's 69-50 win in their last game.
Cooper Flagg has been the talk of college basketball all season long, and his legend has only grown stronger this March. He scored 30 points in Duke's win over Arizona and followed it up with 16 points and nine rebounds in their Elite Eight win over Alabama. The Blue Devils are the most complete team in the NCAA and have the best player and future number one overall pick in Flagg.
This is a great NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston: +200
Duke: -245
Spread: DUKE -4.5
O/U: 136.5