How to watch Houston Texans at New York Jets on TNF without Prime
The Houston Texans will take their talents to Metlife Stadium when they take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET.
The Houston Texans have had a great year so far, but find themselves in a tough spot in Week 9. Star WR Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL injury in last week's game, and WR Nico Collins is still out with an injured hamstring. QB CJ Stroud will rely heavily on WR Tank Dell and the run game which depends mostly on RB Joe Mixon.
The New York Jets are coming off their toughest loss of the season, falling to division rival New England Patriots, who entered the game with a 1-6 record. Despite a close matchup, the Jets allowed a late touchdown on defense and couldn’t recover in time to change the outcome.
Houston Texans at New York Jets
- Date: Thursday, October 31
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: (KRIV - Houston, TX), FOX (WNYW – New York, NY)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston Texans at New York Jets (-2.5)
O/U: 43
