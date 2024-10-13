How to watch Houston Texans at New England Patriots time, TV channel, live stream
The New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans at Gillete Stadium on Sunday during the early slate of games at 1pm EST.
The Houston Texans are coming off a close 3-point victory at home against the Buffalo Bills. They currently sit in a very favorable position atop the AFC South with a 4-1 record. They also are 2-0 in division contests. If they can consistently play at this level for the entirety of the 2024 season, they have a very good chance to be a top seed atop the AFC playoffs.
The New England Patriots are currently on a 4-game losing streak after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in week 1. They have decided to make a chance at quarterback this week, with rookie Drake Maye making his first start of the season. Hopefully, he can make a difference in an otherwise stagnant offense.
Houston Texans at New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, October 13th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston Texans (-6.5) at New England Patriots
O/U: 37.5