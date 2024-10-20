How to watch Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, live stream, channel
The Houston Texans will head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in a 1 pm showdown this Sunday.
The Houston Texans enter the matchup with just one loss, which came against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Star wide receiver Nico Collins, who led the league in receiving yards before his injury, will remain sidelined. As a result, wide receivers Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs will need to step up and deliver big performances in his absence.
The Green Bay Packers also have a loss to the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, but that is their only loss since week 1. They look comfortable again behind QB Jordan Love who missed weeks 2 and 3. WR Jayden Reed has also proved himself as a #1 option, as he has racked up the 7th most receiving yards in the NFL this season.
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers (-3)
O/U: 48