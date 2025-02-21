How to Watch Houston Astros Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Houston Astros Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd-Sunday, March 23rd
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Houston Astros Spring Training Live | Stream on Fubo
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Astros will look to make the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season, having won two World Series titles during that stretch. Jose Altuve is one of the last men standing from the 2017 championship team now that Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa are with new teams. Altuve still has help by his side with Yordan Álvarez in the middle of the lineup. Álvarez hit 35 home runs last year and has established himself as one of the best power hitters in the game. Christian Walker also comes over from Arizona and will look to become integrated into the lineup quickly this spring. Walker hit 26 home runs last season.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
This is the type of team that fans will want to follow all season long, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. FuboTV has you covered, so you do not miss out on a single second of the games this year. Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on Fubo.
Houston Astros Spring Training Schedule
Feb 22 Saturday Nationals at Astros
Feb 22 Saturday Astros at Mets
Feb 23 Sunday Astros at Cardinals
Feb 24 Monday Marlins at Astros
Feb 25 Tuesday Mets at Astros
Feb 26 Wednesday Astros at Nationals
Feb 27 Thursday Astros at Mets
Feb 28 Friday Cardinals at Astros
Mar 1 Saturday Astros at Yankees
Mar 2 Sunday Nationals at Astros
Mar 3 Monday Astros at Marlins
Mar 5 Wednesday Cardinals at Astros
Mar 6 Thursday Astros at Mets
Mar 7 Friday Astros at Cardinals
Mar 8 Saturday Yankees at Astros
Mar 9 Sunday Marlins at Astros
Mar 10 Monday Astros at Blue Jays
Mar 11 Tuesday Mets at Astros
Mar 12 Wednesday Astros at Nationals
Mar 13 Thursday Cardinals at Astros
Mar 13 Thursday Astros at Marlins
Mar 14 Friday Blue Jays at Astros
Mar 15 Saturday Marlins at Astros
Mar 16 Sunday Astros at Mets
Mar 18 Tuesday Nationals at Astros
Mar 19 Wednesday Mets at Astros
Mar 20 Thursday Astros at Marlins
Mar 21 Friday Astros at Cardinals
Mar 22 Saturday Marlins at Astros
Mar 23 Sunday Astros at Nationals