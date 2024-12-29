How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Green Bay Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings in week 17 of the NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 29th.
The Packers are peaking at the right time of the year, having won five of their last six games. Josh Jacobs has re-established himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL, with 13 touchdowns and over 1,200 rushing yards on the season. Green Bay is not a team opponents want to see in the playoffs.
The Vikings still have a chance to get the number one seed in the NFC if they win their next two games. Everyone has doubted them all season long, but they continue to rack up wins. Justin Jefferson has thrived no matter who is under center during his career, and once again, he is one of the league leaders in yards and touchdowns at the wide receiver position.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Packers (-105) vs Vikings (-115)
Spread: MIN -1
O/U: 48.5