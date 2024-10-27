The Big Lead

How to watch Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars time, TV channel, live stream

By Maceo Gifford

Packers at Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers will take a trip south to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off an exciting 2-point win against the Houston Texans. QB Jordan Love is having a MVP type season and hasn't thrown under 2 touchdowns in any game this season. If he can work on turning over the ball less, then the Packers could be a serious contender.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games after starting the season 0-4. Unfortunately the Jags have one of the hardest schedules remaining in the league, and it doesn't seem like they will make a significant impact this year. Trevor Lawrence has been playing pretty well, but the rest of the team isn't on par.

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Date: Sunday, October 27
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX 
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Green Bay Packers (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars

O/U: 49.5