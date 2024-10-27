How to watch Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars time, TV channel, live stream
The Green Bay Packers will take a trip south to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.
The Green Bay Packers are coming off an exciting 2-point win against the Houston Texans. QB Jordan Love is having a MVP type season and hasn't thrown under 2 touchdowns in any game this season. If he can work on turning over the ball less, then the Packers could be a serious contender.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games after starting the season 0-4. Unfortunately the Jags have one of the hardest schedules remaining in the league, and it doesn't seem like they will make a significant impact this year. Trevor Lawrence has been playing pretty well, but the rest of the team isn't on par.
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Green Bay Packers (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars
O/U: 49.5