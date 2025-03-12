How to Watch Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's: Live Stream NCAA West Coast Conference Tournament Final, TV Channel, Odds
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Saint Mary's Gaels
- Date: Tuesday, March 11th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the Saint Mary's Gaels on Tuesday, March 11th, at Orleans Arena in the West Coast Conference Tournament Final.
The Bulldogs did not play up to their usual standards during the regular season and finished ranked outside the top-25 in the national rankings. Their 14-4 conference record is still good for second in the WCC and they have lost four out of conference games, giving them a 24-8 record overall. Graham Ike leads the team this season with 17.3 points per game while also grabbing 7.5 rebounds a night during his senior season at Gonzaga.
Saint Mary's is looking to win the conference title and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a win. They only lost one game all season against a WCC opponent, and that was a one-point loss to San Francisco in early February. They have won eight straight games and are led by Augustas Marciulionis, who scored a combined 40 points over the Geals' last two wins.
This is a great college basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Gonzaga: -175
Saint Mary's: +150
Spread: GONZ -3.5
O/U: 139.5