How to watch Giants vs Steelers on Monday Night Football, free live stream
The New York Giants will take a trip to Acrisure Stadium to face the Pittsburg Steelers in this Monday Night Football showdown.
The New York Giants are coming off a 28-3 loss to divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Sitting in last place in the NFC East with a 2-5 record combined with a 0-3 divisional record, it's not looking like a productive season for the Giants. Even with QB Daniel Jones' poor play, rookie WR Malik Nabers has been able to perform at a high level which seems like a lone positive for the team.
WATCH: Monday Night Football Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Pittsburg Steelers had a solid 37-15 win on Sunday Night Football last week when playing the New York Jets. With an overall record of 5-2, the Steelers stay competing with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North. The Ravens lost to the 1-6 Cleveland Browns during Sunday's Week 8 matchup which puts the Steelers in a great position to take a lead in the division.
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Monday, October 28
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6)
O/U: 36.5