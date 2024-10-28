The Big Lead

How to watch Giants vs Steelers on Monday Night Football, free live stream

Catch all the Monday Night Football action between the Giants and Steelers tonight.

By Maceo Gifford

Giants and Steelers
Giants and Steelers / Coley Cleary
The New York Giants will take a trip to Acrisure Stadium to face the Pittsburg Steelers in this Monday Night Football showdown.

The New York Giants are coming off a 28-3 loss to divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Sitting in last place in the NFC East with a 2-5 record combined with a 0-3 divisional record, it's not looking like a productive season for the Giants. Even with QB Daniel Jones' poor play, rookie WR Malik Nabers has been able to perform at a high level which seems like a lone positive for the team.

WATCH: Monday Night Football Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Pittsburg Steelers had a solid 37-15 win on Sunday Night Football last week when playing the New York Jets. With an overall record of 5-2, the Steelers stay competing with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North. The Ravens lost to the 1-6 Cleveland Browns during Sunday's Week 8 matchup which puts the Steelers in a great position to take a lead in the division.

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Date: Monday, October 28
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC 
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6)

O/U: 36.5