How to Watch Giants vs Dodgers Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Giants vs Dodgers Live | Stream on Fubo
The San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, March 1st, at Camelback Ranch in this Cactus League Spring Training matchup.
The Giants face their main rival for the first time this year in what is always one of the premier matchups in baseball. San Francisco is 4-2 during camp and is coming off back-to-back wins over the Mariners and the Brewers. Willy Adames is one of the players to watch this spring after the shortstop signed a long-term deal with the Giants this offseason. Through four games played, Adames is batting .455 with two RBIs.
Even though this game does not count record-wise, Los Angeles will always wake up for a game against the San Francisco. The Dodgers have become the super villain of baseball, but they have started slow this spring with a 3-6 record. Shohei Ohtani homered in his first at-bat of 2025, beginning this year exactly how he left off in 2024 when he became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and also steal 50 bases in the same season.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: MLB Baseball Live | Stream on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Giants: +135
Dodgers: -165
Spread: OFF
O/U: OFF