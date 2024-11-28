How to Watch Giants vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Free Live Stream, TV Channel
For the second NFL game on Thanksgiving Day, the New York Giants will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. This NFC East divisional rivalry game will take place at 1:30 pm ET on Thanksgiving.
The New York Giants released their starting QB Daniel Jones before last week's game but still ended up losing to the Buccaneers. The new starter at QB was Tommy Devito who had experience in previous years after filling in for an injured Daniel Jones in 2023. Devito threw for 189 yards and no touchdowns, and the Giants only scored 7 points.
WATCH: Giants vs. Cowboys live on fuboTV for free
The Dallas Cowboys finally had something to be happy about last week after they upset the 7-win Washington Commanders in an important divisional game. In one of the wildest games of the year, the Cowboys managed to come away with the win after the Commanders managed to score a touchdown that only put them down by one. The Commanders' kicker missed the game-tying extra point, and the Cowboys were able to add to their lead with a touchdown on the following onside kick attempt.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Thursday, November 28
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)
O/U: 37.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.