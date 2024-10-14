How to watch Germany vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League Live Stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
Germany will host Germany in UEFA Nations League action on Monday as they renew their hostilities from one of international football's most stored and intense rivalries.
After sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam last month, both sides are coming into this match with something to prove. In that encounter, Germany took an early lead through a goal from Serge Gnabry. Still, the Dutch responded with a late equalizer from Memphis Depay, setting the stage for what promises to be another exciting showdown in Munich.
WATCH: UEFA Nations League | Stream free on Fubo
Tune into all the action on Monday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the Nations League.
How to watch Germany vs. Netherlands
- Date: Monday, October 14
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Germany, led by key players like Joshua Kimmich in midfield and Serge Gnabry in attack, will aim to dominate possession and apply constant pressure on the Dutch defense. Meanwhile, the Netherlands' key players Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong will play crucial roles in holding off the German attack. Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwijn will look for opportunities to exploit any weaknesses in Germany's defense.
WATCH: Germany vs. Netherlands | Stream free on Fubo
Nations League Starting Lineups
Germany possible starting lineup:
Nubel; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Pavlovic, Gross; Wirtz, Undav, Gnabry
Netherlands possible starting lineup:
Verbruggen; Dumfries, De
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Germany (-135) vs. Netherlands (+310)
