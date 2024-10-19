How to watch Georgia vs Texas, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The 4th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday night.
WATCH: #5 Georgia vs. #1 Texas Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Texas Longhorns are coming off an impressive 34-3 victory over their archrival, the Oklahoma Sooners, in last weekend’s Red River Rivalry. Texas has been dominant on offense, scoring 31 or more points in every game this season.
Meanwhile, Georgia is trying to avoid its second regular-season loss. The Bulldogs haven't experienced multiple regular-season losses since the 2020 season, and they’ll need a strong performance to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.
#5 Georgia vs. #1 Texas
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia vs. Texas (-4.5)
O/U: 56.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.