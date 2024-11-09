The Big Lead

How to watch Georgia vs Ole Miss, live stream, TV channel

Catch all the college football action between Georgia and Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 11: Georgia vs. Ole Miss
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) are gearing up for a massive showdown against the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) this Saturday in Oxford. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on fuboTV for free.

Georgia heads into this matchup on a high after taking down rival Florida 34-20 last Saturday, while Ole Miss is fresh off a 63-31 victory over Arkansas, where Rebels QB Jaxson Dart set school records, throwing for 515 yards and 6 touchdowns.

#3 Georgia vs. #16 Ole Miss

  • Date: Saturday, November 9
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Georgia vs Ole Miss (-2)

O/U: 54.5

