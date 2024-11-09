How to watch Georgia vs Ole Miss, live stream, TV channel
Catch all the college football action between Georgia and Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) are gearing up for a massive showdown against the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) this Saturday in Oxford. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on fuboTV for free.
Georgia heads into this matchup on a high after taking down rival Florida 34-20 last Saturday, while Ole Miss is fresh off a 63-31 victory over Arkansas, where Rebels QB Jaxson Dart set school records, throwing for 515 yards and 6 touchdowns.
#3 Georgia vs. #16 Ole Miss
- Date: Saturday, November 9
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia vs Ole Miss (-2)
O/U: 54.5
