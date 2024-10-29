How to watch Game 4 of World Series for free, Yankees vs Dodgers live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one game away from claiming the World Series title after a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. With a 3-0 series lead, the Dodgers have put the Yankees in a do-or-die situation as they inch closer to the trophy.
The Dodgers set the tone early, thanks to Freddie Freeman’s powerful 2-run homer in the top of the 1st inning, continuing his remarkable World Series run that’s putting him in line for MVP consideration. Freeman’s big hit provided all the support starter Walker Buehler needed, as he dealt five scoreless innings to keep the Yankees’ bats quiet before handing it over to a lockdown bullpen.
The Yankees need a win tonight after their third straight loss, they will send out Luis Gil to the mound, which will be his first start as they look for a spark. From Soto to Judge, we have seen the Yankees bats go cold, and with a bullpen game for the Dodgers, they will need to come alive tonight and force a Game 5.
Game 4 is set for Tuesday night in the Bronx, with the Dodgers eyeing a sweep and the Yankees fighting to keep their title hopes alive.
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Date: Tuesday, October 29
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Yankees (-135) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (+115)
O/U: 8.5
