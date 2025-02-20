How to Watch Gabriel Flores Jr. vs Jose Arellano: Live Stream Boxing Free, TV channel, odds
Gabriel Flores Jr. vs Jose Arellano
- Date: Wednesday, February 19th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
WATCH: Gabriel Flores Jr. vs Jose Arellano Live | Stream free on Fubo
Gabriel Flores Jr. and Jose Arellano will face off in this lightweight boxing match at Chicken Ranch Resort Casino on Wednesday, February 19th.
Flores Jr. enters as the favorite with a 25-2 record and eight wins by knockout. He will have youth on his side at only 24 years old and a slight height advantage. Flores won his last fight in a split decision by defeating Julian Rodarte, who did not have a loss on his record up until facing Flores.
Arellano is 11-2 in his professional career and brings in a bit more power with a 55 percent knockout rate in his eleven wins. He has lost two out of his last three matchups making this a big fight for Arellano to show he still has something left in the tank at 30 years old.
This is a great event for any fight fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Gabriel Flores Jr. vs Jose Arellano Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Fight Odds:
Gabriel Flores Jr.: -255
Jose Arellano: +200