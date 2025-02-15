How to Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel
Fulham will face Nottingham Forest in this Premier League action on Saturday, February 15th, at Craven Cottage.
Nottingham Forest is not too far behind for second place in the English Premier League standings. They have 47 points and a 14-5-5 record, placing them only three back of Arsenal. Chris Wood has been phenomenal during this current campaign, scoring 17 goals in 23 starts. Fulham is right in the middle of the pack, and their positive goal differential would suggest they could start to climb up the standings. Raúl Jiménez and Alex Iwobi have combined to score 16 goals for Fulham.
Potential Starting Lineups
Fulham:
Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez
Nottingham Forest:
Sels; Morato, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, Anderson, Danilo, Williams; Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Fulham: +120
Nottingham Forest: +230
Draw: +230
O/U: 2.5 (O +105) (U -135)