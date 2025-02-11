How to Watch Florida vs Mississippi State: Live Stream College Basketball, TV Channel, Odds
The Florida Gators will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, February 11th, at the Humphrey Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Gators have now knocked off the number-one-ranked team in the country twice this season. They did so with a 73-43 win over Tennessee back in early January and once again in their last game with a 90-81 win over Auburn. Florida has made their case as a true title contender, and Walter Clayton Jr. will look to lead them on a deep postseason run. As a senior, he is averaging 17.5 points per game.
After a 14-1 start to the year, Mississippi State has lost five of their past eight games, and two of those wins came in overtime and their most recent was by one point over Georgia. The Bulldogs need to get back on track before they fall too far down the SEC standings, which has been the toughest conference this year. Josh Hubbard has been great for them this year and has only failed to reach double-digits in the scoring column once all season.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Florida Gators vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Florida (+105) vs Mississippi State (-125)
Spread: MSST -1.5
O/U: 153.5