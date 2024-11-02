The Big Lead

How to watch Florida vs Georgia, free live stream, kickoff time, TV channel

Catch all the college football action between Florida and Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 10: Florida vs. Georgia
CFB Week 10: Florida vs. Georgia / Coley Cleary
The Florida Gators and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will square off in Jacksonville on Saturday in one of college football’s most storied rivalries. This year’s neutral-site clash at EverBank Stadium kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and can be streamed on fuboTV.

The Gators come into this game well-rested after a bye week. They last took the field on Oct. 19, when they stunned the Kentucky Wildcats with a decisive 48-20 victory. Florida looked sharp on both sides of the ball, outgaining Kentucky 476 to 309 in total yards.

WATCH: Florida vs. #2 Georgia Live | Stream free on Fubo

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are sitting pretty as the No. 2 team in the country. Like Florida, they’re coming off a bye after a big 30-15 victory over then-top-ranked Texas on Oct. 19.

Now, the Bulldogs are eyeing a fourth consecutive win in this historic rivalry, which would mark their longest winning streak against Florida since the days of Vince Dooley and Herschel Walker when they won six straight from 1978 to 1983.

 Florida vs. #2 Georgia

  • Date: Saturday, November 2
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Florida vs. #5 Georgia (-14.5)

O/U: 52.5

