How to Watch Florida vs Auburn: Live Stream NCAA tournament Final Four, TV Channel, Odds
Final Four: Florida Gators vs Auburn Tigers
- Date: Saturday, April 5th
- Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
As March Madness starts to come to a close, the Florida Gators will face the Auburn Tigers in this NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup on Saturday, April 5th, at the Alamodome.
Walter Clayton Jr. leads the Gators into this matchup after exploding for 30 points in their Elite Eight win over the Red Raiders. Florida won the West Region by beating Texas Tech, Maryland, UConn, and Norfolk State. The Gators have a great chance to advance to the championship game if Clayton can go off again in this matchup. They are maybe the hottest team left, riding a ten-game winning streak.
Auburn has overcome a slight hiccup in the SEC Tournament when they lost to Tennessee. They have gone on to win the South Region and reach the Final Four in commanding fashion, with their last two wins coming over Michigan and Michigan State. Johni Broome is cooking right now for the Tigers, with 47 points and 30 rebounds over his last two games.
This is a great NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Florida: -150
Auburn: +125
Spread: FLA -2.5
O/U: 158.5