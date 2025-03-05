How to Watch Florida vs Alabama: Live Stream SEC NCAA College Basketball, TV Channel, Odds
Florida Gators vs Alabama Crimson Tide
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
The Florida Gators will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, March 5th, at Coleman Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
With only two games remaining on the regular season schedule for Alabama and Florida, this game will most likely determine who is the second seed heading into the SEC Conference Tournament. They are both 12-4 in conference play, but The Gators hold the slight edge in overall record having yet to suffer a loss to a non-SEC team.
Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida with nearly 17 points and four assists per game. As a senior, he has stepped up his playmaking responsibilities and is hitting almost three three-pointers a night.
Alabama guard, Mark Sears, is one of the top scorers in the nation at 19.1 per game and picked up right where he left off last year when he led the Crimson Tide with 21.5 points on 43.6 percent shooting from deep.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Florida: +135
Alabama: -155
Spread: ALA -3.5
O/U: 178.5