The Big Lead

How to watch Florida State vs. Duke, live stream, time and channel

Catch Week 8 college football action on Friday night between FSU and Duke.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 8: FSU vs. Duke
CFB Week 8: FSU vs. Duke / Coley Cleary
facebooktwitter

The Florida State Seminoles will travel to Durham on Friday night to face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Florida State is looking to snap a rough stretch, having lost 5 of their first 6 games. In their last outing, the Seminoles were outplayed by Clemson, falling 29-13 and being outgained in total yards 500 to 250. The Seminoles' offense has struggled to find its rhythm, failing to hit 300 yards in any game this season.

WATCH: No. FSU vs. Duke Live | Stream free on Fubo

Duke, sitting at 5-1, is also coming off a tough game, losing 24-14 to Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils were outplayed on critical downs and were limited to just 51 plays compared to Georgia Tech’s 80.

This is going to be a great game on Friday, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action live for free.

WATCH: No. FSU vs. Duke Live | Stream free on Fubo

Florida State vs. Duke

  • Date: Friday, October 18
  • Time: 7:00  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.