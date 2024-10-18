How to watch Florida State vs. Duke, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Florida State Seminoles will travel to Durham on Friday night to face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Florida State is looking to snap a rough stretch, having lost 5 of their first 6 games. In their last outing, the Seminoles were outplayed by Clemson, falling 29-13 and being outgained in total yards 500 to 250. The Seminoles' offense has struggled to find its rhythm, failing to hit 300 yards in any game this season.
Duke, sitting at 5-1, is also coming off a tough game, losing 24-14 to Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils were outplayed on critical downs and were limited to just 51 plays compared to Georgia Tech’s 80.
Florida State vs. Duke
- Date: Friday, October 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
