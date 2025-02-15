How to Watch Finland vs Sweden: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off, TV Channel, Odds
Finland will face Sweden in the Round Robin portion of the 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on Saturday, February 15th.
This tournament marks the first time the best players in the world have all faced off against each other since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. The four teams are comprised of the best NHL players from each nation, who will start off by competing in a round-robin to determine the seeding for the knockout rounds. the 4 Nations Face-Off is replacing this year's NHL All-Star Game and will last all the way until the 20th of February.
Sweden took Canada to overtime in their 4 Nations opening matchup. They ended up losing 4-3, but it was a good showing for Sweden, as they proved they can compete with arguably the best of the four teams. Adrian Kempe, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Jonas Brodin all scored against Canada and will look to pick up their first win of the tournament in this one.
Finland did not fare too well in their first game versus the United States team. They lost 6-1, and defenseman Henri Jokiharju scored the only goal for the team. Sebastian Aho will need to step up in this game after being held off the board against the USA. Aho has racked up 20 goals and 35 assists in the NHL this season.
This is a great hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Finland vs Sweden
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free) ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Sweden: -205
Finland: +170
O/U: 5.5