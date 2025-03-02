How to Watch Every NBA Game on Sunday: Live Stream NBA Basketball, TV Channel, Nuggets vs Celtics, Suns, Lakers
Watch NBA Basketball on Sunday
- Date: Sunday, March 2nd
- TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, NBA League Pass
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch live for free) NBA League Pass (try for free)
A full slate of NBA games on Friday, February 28th, kicks off with a potential Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics, and is capped off with the cross-town rivalry between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. There are nine games in total for fans to enjoy, featuring many of the best teams in the league and superstar players like Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Luka Doncic.
Nationally Televised Games:
These games are available to stream with a basic FuboTV package on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV
Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics (ABC) (1PM EST)
There is a decent chance this is a preview of the 2025 NBA Finals. The Celtics are the reigning NBA champions and the Nuggets won it all the previous year. Not much has changed about these teams since they went on their title runs. Nikola Jokic is still playing at an MVP level, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still two of the best players in the Eastern Conference. This should be a high scoring affair between two of the best offenses in the league.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nuggets (+155) vs Celtics (-185)
Spread: BOS -2.5
O/U: 234.5
Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA TV) (3:30PM EST)
Trail Blazers (+400) vs Cavaliers (-600)
Spread: CLE -11.5
O/U: 235.5
Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs (ESPN) (7PM EST)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Thunder (-900) vs Spurs (+550)
Spread: OKC -13.5
O/U: 236.5
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns (ESPN) (9:30PM EST)
This is an important Western Conference matchup between two teams desperately trying to move up the standings. Minnestoa and Phoenix had high aspirations coming into the year, but have failed to live up to their potential. If the season ended today, the Tiberwilves would barely be a play-in team and the Suns would miss the postseason altogether. Even though it is only one game, a win would be huge for either team's outlook for the rest of the season.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Timberwolves (+105) vs Suns (-125)
Spread: PHX -1.5
O/U: 231.5
Locally Broadcasted Games:
These games are avalible to stream with an NBA League Pass subscription on FuboTV
Chicago @ Indiana
5:00 PM
Line: IND -10.5
O/U: 241.5
New York @ Miami
6:00 PM
Line: NY -6.5
O/U: 220.5
Toronto @ Orlando
6:00 PM
Line: ORL -7.5
O/U: 209.5
New Orleans @ Utah
8:00 PM
Line: NO -7.5
O/U: 230.5
LA @ Los Angeles
9:30 PM
Line: LAC -2.5
O/U: 220.5
These are great NBA basketball matchups, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
