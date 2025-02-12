The Big Lead

How to Watch Everton vs Liverpool: Live Stream Premiere League, TV Channel, Odds, Lineups

Catch all the action between Everton and Liverpoolm in the Premier League live on Wednesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Everton will face Liverpool in this Premiere League action on Wednesday, February 12th, at Goodison Park.

Liverpool sits alone at the top of the Premier League standings, with 56 points in 23 matches. They have three more wins than any other club and only have one loss on their record. Mohamed Salah leads them into this match against Everton, having scored 21 goals to go along with 13 assists. Everton is near the bottom of the standings, but they have a comfortable lead over the four clubs behind them. Their -5 goal differential suggests they may be better than their record, meaning they could give Liverpool a run for their money in this one.

Potential Starting Lineups

Everton:
Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Beto

Liverpool:
Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Everton vs Liverpool

  • Date: Wednesday, February 12th
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Everton: +550

Liverpool: -205

Draw: +340

O/U: 2.5 (O -135) (U +105)

