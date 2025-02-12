How to Watch Everton vs Liverpool: Live Stream Premiere League, TV Channel, Odds, Lineups
Everton will face Liverpool in this Premiere League action on Wednesday, February 12th, at Goodison Park.
Liverpool sits alone at the top of the Premier League standings, with 56 points in 23 matches. They have three more wins than any other club and only have one loss on their record. Mohamed Salah leads them into this match against Everton, having scored 21 goals to go along with 13 assists. Everton is near the bottom of the standings, but they have a comfortable lead over the four clubs behind them. Their -5 goal differential suggests they may be better than their record, meaning they could give Liverpool a run for their money in this one.
Potential Starting Lineups
Everton:
Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Beto
Liverpool:
Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Everton vs Liverpool
- Date: Wednesday, February 12th
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Everton: +550
Liverpool: -205
Draw: +340
O/U: 2.5 (O -135) (U +105)