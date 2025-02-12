How to Watch England vs India: Live Stream One-Day International Cricket, TV Channel
Catch all the One-Day International Cricket action between England and India in this great matchup live on Wednesday.
England will face India on Wednesday, February 12th, in One-Day International Cricket at Narendra Modi Stadium.
WATCH: England vs India Live | Stream free on Fubo
India is the favorite, but they are going up against another powerhouse in England. Joe Root and Ben Duckett have been getting it done for England, making them a threat to India. This is the last match for both teams before the competition heats up in the ICC Champions Trophy tournament starting next Wednesday.
This is a cricket matchup between two of the top teams in the world, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
England vs India
- Date: Wednesday, February 12th
- Time: 3 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: Willow TV
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)