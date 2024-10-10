How to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Ecuador will be looking to extend their impressive run in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying when they host Paraguay on Thursday in Quito.
Ecuador has shown resilience and determination in this qualifying campaign, overcoming their off-the-field setbacks to climb up the standings. Their performances have been nothing short of impressive, and they now find themselves in a position to continue their push for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
Paraguay, on the other hand, will need to bring their best to Quito if they hope to walk away with a positive result. Their campaign hasn’t gotten off to the strongest start, and a trip to play Ecuador at altitude will be no easy task.
Ecuador vs. Paraguay
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)
WC Qualifying Starting Lineups
Ecuador possible starting lineup:
Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Mercado, Valencia, Paez
Paraguay possible starting lineup:
Fernandez; Caceres, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso; Villasanti, Bobadilla; Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Pitta
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Ecuador (-185) vs. Paraguay (+625)
