How to Watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV Channel, Odds
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
- Date: Sunday, March 2nd
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, March 2nd, with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, featuring the best race car drivers in the world.
Ryan Blaney leads in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 87 points, twelve ahead of William Byron in second place. He has two top ten finishes and will be looking to build upon or maintain his first place position. Blaney is starting all the way back in the 25th pole position in this race, so he has some ground to make up.
Shane Van Gisbergen and Tyler Reddick enter as the favorites to take first place, but Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Kyle Larson will all have something to say about that. Reddick will start in the first pole position after posting a 1:38.076 for the top qualifying time.
This is a great NASCAR event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Odds
Shane Van Gisbergen +450
Tyler Reddick +450
Kyle Larson +750
Chase Elliott +850
Connor Zilisch +1400
Ross Chastain +1600
Christopher Bell +1600
William Byron +1700
Daniel Suarez +2200
Bubba Wallace +2200
Alex Bowman +2400
Chris Buescher +2200
Chase Briscoe +2500
Michael McDowell +2800
Kyle Busch +3000
Austin Cindric +3000
Daniel Suarez +3300
Denny Hamlin +5000
Ryan Blaney +5000
Joey Logano +5000
Carson Hocevar +7500
Cole Custer +10000
Todd Gilliland +15000
Bubba Wallace +15000
Brad Keselowski +20000
Zane Smith +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000
Justin Haley +25000
Riley Herbst +25000
John Hunter Nemechek +30000
Noah Gragson +30000
Josh Berry +35000
Ryan Preece +35000
Austin Dillon +35000
Erik Jones +35000
Ty Dillon +50000
Cody Ware +50000