How to watch Duke vs NC State on ACC Network, free live stream, TV channel
Catch all the college football action between Duke and NC State on Saturday afternoon.
By Kilty Cleary
The NC State Wolfpack (5-4) are ready to take on their rivals, the Duke Blue Devils (6-3), this Saturday at Wayne Day Family Field in an ACC showdown you won’t want to miss.
Last week, the Wolfpack offense was on fire, cruising to a 59-28 victory over the Stanford Cardinal., while the Blue Devils will look to bounce back after tough game last weekend, falling 53-31 to the Miami Hurricanes.
WATCH: Duke vs NC State Live | Stream free on Fubo
Duke vs NC State
- Date: Saturday, November 9
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Duke vs NC State (-3)
O/U: 51.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.