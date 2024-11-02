How to watch Duke vs Miami, free live stream, kickoff time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes are ready to defend their perfect record as they take on the Duke Blue Devils this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Hurricanes are coming off a 36-14 victory over Florida State last weekend, It’s been an interesting run for Miami, as they’ve struggled to win big in recent games, with three of those wins decided by a single score. However, Cam Ward has been a bright spot, lighting up the scoreboard with 24 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions so far.
WATCH: Duke vs. #5 Miami Live | Stream free on Fubo
On the other side, Duke started the season strong, rattling off five straight wins. However, they’ve hit a rough patch recently, with back-to-back losses to Georgia Tech and SMU. In last week’s overtime heartbreaker against SMU, the Blue Devils fell 28-27.
Duke vs. #5 Miami
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Duke vs. #5 Miami (-20.5)
O/U: 55.5
