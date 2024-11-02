The Big Lead

How to watch Duke vs Miami, free live stream, kickoff time, TV channel

Catch all the college football action between Duke and Miami on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 10: Duke vs. Miami
CFB Week 10: Duke vs. Miami / Coley Cleary
The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes are ready to defend their perfect record as they take on the Duke Blue Devils this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 36-14 victory over Florida State last weekend, It’s been an interesting run for Miami, as they’ve struggled to win big in recent games, with three of those wins decided by a single score. However, Cam Ward has been a bright spot, lighting up the scoreboard with 24 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions so far.

On the other side, Duke started the season strong, rattling off five straight wins. However, they’ve hit a rough patch recently, with back-to-back losses to Georgia Tech and SMU. In last week’s overtime heartbreaker against SMU, the Blue Devils fell 28-27.

Duke vs. #5 Miami

  • Date: Saturday, November 2
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Duke vs. #5 Miami (-20.5)

O/U: 55.5

