How to watch Dolphins vs Bills, free live stream, time and channel
The Buffalo Bills will host a fellow AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Sunday afternoon.
The Buffalo Bills are looking to extend their three-game win streak and come into this game with a 6-2 record. They are in firm control of the AFC East, and barring any miracles, should lock up the division in the coming weeks. The Bills do have a tough remaining schedule, outside of the division, but a solid win this week would push them forward.
The Miami Dolphins finally had a competent offense behind QB Tua Tagovailoa, who returned from injury last week. They lost to the Arizona Cardinals but played much better than in previous weeks with Tua at the helm. They are four games behind the Bills in the AFC East as they look to knock Buffalo off at home.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, November
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-6)
O/U: 49
