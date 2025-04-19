How to Watch Dodgers vs Rangers: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Free Trial
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Texas Rangers
- Date: Saturday, April 19th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: FuboTV
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Texas Rangers on Saturday, April 19th, at Globe Life Field in this MLB matchup between two of the top teams in the league.
Roki Sasaki will take the mound for the Dodgers. After a shaky start to his big league career, the Japanese phenom is starting to find his groove. He walked nine batters in just over four innings of work during his first two starts, but has only four walks over nine innings since. Los Angeles went after him hard this offseason, and Sasaki is rewarding them with a 3.29 ERA as a 23-year-old.
With Nathan Eovaldi getting the start for the Rangers, this could very well wind up being a pitcher's duel, despite featuring two of the best offenses in the league. Eovaldi has only given up seven runs in over 24 innings pitched, giving him a 2.55 ERA. The Rangers need to find a way to help him out at the plate, as he has suffered losses in his last two appearances, despite limiting the opposition's damage.
