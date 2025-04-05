How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Date: Saturday, April 5th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, April 5th, at Citizens Bank Park in this MLB matchup between two of the top teams in the National League.
The Dodgers lost their first game of the season in the series opener, bringing their record to 8-1. Shohei Ohtani was mostly held in check, going 1-4 with no runs or RBIs. The Los Angeles superstar is batting .324 with three home runs early on in the season, as he looks to add yet another MVP to his trophy case. Roki Sasaki will take the mound for the Dodgers. He has struggled so far as a rookie, but he has the stuff to develop into one of the elite pitchers in baseball.
Philadelphia had been overshadowed by the start the Dodgers and the Padres got off to, but they are easily in the upper echelon of MLB teams, and have only lost one game this season. If they can pick up a win today, they will guarantee themselves a series win against the toughest competition they will face this year. Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos gave Los Angeles problems in game one, combining to go 3-6 with two runs scored in their 3-2 win.
This is a great MLB matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dodgers: -110
Phillies: -110
Spread: LAD -1.5 (+150)
O/U: 8.5