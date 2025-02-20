How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs
- Date: Thursday, February 20th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, February 20th, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, as Spring Training is officially underway.
The Dodgers will look to repeat as World Series champions, and despite having Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman at the top of the lineup, they still have to put in the work, and it all starts here. Roki Sasaki is the player to watch for Los Angeles this spring. He came over to the Dodgers from Japan this offseason, and the 23-year-old was as highly sought after and might be an even better prospect than Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who just posted a 7-2 record and 3.00 ERA in his first season in the big leagues.
Chicago welcomes some new faces to the team, with the most notable of the bunch being Kyle Tucker. As a member of the Astros, Tucker hit 125 home runs and has made three consecutive All-Star appearances. He will look to form a one-two punch at the top of the lineup with shortstop Dansby Swanson. Shota Imanaga proved last year he is the real deal with eleven wins and a sub-3 ERA. He will look to have an even better season in 2025 as he tries to compete for the Cy Young.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dodgers: -200
Cubs: +160
O/U: OFF